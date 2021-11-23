Previous
Saint Sulpice. by cocobella
Photo 3596

Saint Sulpice.

Love my neighborhood and the proximity of the lake.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Mags ace
Lovely misty capture!
November 22nd, 2021  
