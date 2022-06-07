Previous
Between blue and green. by cocobella
Photo 3792

Between blue and green.

The color of the lake of Annecy is just incredible.
The day was a bit grey but the sun came in the afternoon making the lake looks like if it was lighted !
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details

