Photo 3807
A special guest.
I was takin my coffee in the garden and this little literally crashed in my dress and on the terrace, he was a bit désorientés and shaking, he let me hold him , he drank water in a cup and I flew away…
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
switzerland
saintsulpice
What a sweet capture and great narrative to go with it.
June 23rd, 2022
Sweet little bird.
June 23rd, 2022
Cute.
June 23rd, 2022
