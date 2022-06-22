Previous
A special guest. by cocobella
Photo 3807

A special guest.

I was takin my coffee in the garden and this little literally crashed in my dress and on the terrace, he was a bit désorientés and shaking, he let me hold him , he drank water in a cup and I flew away…
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details

What a sweet capture and great narrative to go with it.
June 23rd, 2022  
Sweet little bird.
June 23rd, 2022  
Cute.
June 23rd, 2022  
