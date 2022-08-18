Sign up
Photo 3864
Sisters chitchats.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11717
photos
198
followers
190
following
1058% complete
View this month »
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
Latest from all albums
1472
1984
3862
2360
3863
2361
3864
2362
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
10th August 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
sister
,
pool
,
léa
,
alix
,
saintandredesangonis
Corinne C
ace
Une belle photo de dos. Elles semblent jumelles !
August 18th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️❤️
August 18th, 2022
