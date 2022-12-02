Sign up
Photo 3970
Window with view.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
2
2
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
12240
photos
186
followers
185
following
1087% complete
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
2052
3970
183
277
484
1275
1530
2469
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
8th November 2022 4:39pm
Tags
museum
,
lisboa
,
lisbon
,
portugal
,
azulejo
Corinne C
ace
Tres belle composition
December 2nd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Great view!
December 3rd, 2022
