My dessert. by cocobella
Photo 4090

My dessert.

Friends came yesterday night and I was proud of my dessert ;).
Slices of oranges, cashews cream , grilled pistachios with maple syrup and edible flowers.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Mags ace
Wow! That's too pretty to eat! But I imagine it was delicious.
April 1st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful presentation.
April 1st, 2023  
