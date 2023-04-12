Sign up
Photo 4101
Take a seat.
We had a lovely brunch in Strasbourg.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Album
The 1st, the one.
france
brasserie
strasbourg
boehm
