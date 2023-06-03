Previous
Ikebana moment. by cocobella
Photo 4153

Ikebana moment.

During my last exhibition I’ve done several bunches of flowers to flourish the two rooms.
3rd June 2023 3rd Jun 23

Corinne C ace
tu es perfectionniste
June 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Very pretty.
June 22nd, 2023  
