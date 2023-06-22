Previous
Léa and her friends. by cocobella
Photo 4168

Léa and her friends.

Léa came last weekend with friends from University, it was good to hear them chat and laugh non stop !
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Sympa de connaitre les amies de ta fille.
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise