Previous
Let me introduce you Lenny. by cocobella
Photo 4181

Let me introduce you Lenny.

I’ve seen my latest new cousin : Lenny, two weeks old , I spent my day staring at him, hugging him, kissing him …don’t tell my daughter but I m ready to be a grandmother !
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise