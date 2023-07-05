Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4181
Let me introduce you Lenny.
I’ve seen my latest new cousin : Lenny, two weeks old , I spent my day staring at him, hugging him, kissing him …don’t tell my daughter but I m ready to be a grandmother !
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13112
photos
176
followers
176
following
1145% complete
View this month »
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
Latest from all albums
4179
2681
4180
2682
2683
4181
2684
2685
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
The 1st, the one.
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
france
,
lenny
,
corinne-ga
,
marsillargues
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close