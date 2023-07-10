Previous
Scene in Sète. by cocobella
Photo 4184

Scene in Sète.

https://www.grandsudinsolite.fr/1901-34-herault-les-joutes-setoises--veritables-institutions.html
As you can see , after falling in the water and being eliminated the player swims out of the water , put his clothes to dry and … take a drink !
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Magnifique vue
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise