Photo 4184
Scene in Sète.
https://www.grandsudinsolite.fr/1901-34-herault-les-joutes-setoises--veritables-institutions.html
As you can see , after falling in the water and being eliminated the player swims out of the water , put his clothes to dry and … take a drink !
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
8th July 2023 6:33pm
Tags
france
,
joutes
,
sète
,
canalroyal
Corinne C
ace
Magnifique vue
July 12th, 2023
