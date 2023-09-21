Previous
Old. by cocobella
I’ve bought a big pile of old magazines (circa 1870) on a Flea market in Annecy.
This is call “La Mode de Paris” ( “Paris fashion”).
Some of them are very damaged but I will have materials for my next collages …
Corinne

