Ballerina. by cocobella
Photo 4264

Ballerina.

This is a kind of cutouts I do for my collage.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Kathy ace
Tee-incy! Do you have a little Elton John playing n the background?
October 16th, 2023  
