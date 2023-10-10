Sign up
Photo 4264
Ballerina.
This is a kind of cutouts I do for my collage.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
4th October 2023 10:44pm
Tags
paper
,
switzerland
,
cutouts
,
paperart
,
découpartge
,
saintsulpice
,
@lespetitspapiersdecorinne
Kathy
ace
Tee-incy! Do you have a little Elton John playing n the background?
October 16th, 2023
