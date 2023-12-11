Sign up
Photo 4334
Mendelssohn sonates.
My last events of the year.
200 people came.
Another big succes.
Now I want some rest.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13853
photos
161
followers
168
following
1187% complete
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
1693
2839
4332
2840
4333
2841
4334
2842
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
10th December 2023 5:19pm
concert
,
mendelssohn
,
switzerland
,
sonata
,
saintsulpice
,
prieure
Corinne C
ace
Joli cadre.
Es-tu musicienne ?
December 11th, 2023
