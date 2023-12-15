Sign up
Photo 4338
Dad at home.
I drove to south of France to pick up my dad to spend the Christmas holidays with us in Switzerland.
As my mum passed away last summer we didn't want him to be alone. He's happy to be there , a Whisky and a good Netflix to end this long day.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13866
photos
160
followers
167
following
1188% complete
View this month »
Tags
dad
,
switzerland
,
saintsulpice
Corinne C
ace
Joyeux Noel Corinne !
Notre Noel sera aussi difficile mais être en famille adoucit un peu la tristesse.
December 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
So nice that you have your father with you now.
December 17th, 2023
Notre Noel sera aussi difficile mais être en famille adoucit un peu la tristesse.