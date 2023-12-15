Previous
Dad at home. by cocobella
Dad at home.

I drove to south of France to pick up my dad to spend the Christmas holidays with us in Switzerland.
As my mum passed away last summer we didn’t want him to be alone. He’s happy to be there , a Whisky and a good Netflix to end this long day.
Corinne

Corinne C ace
Joyeux Noel Corinne !
Notre Noel sera aussi difficile mais être en famille adoucit un peu la tristesse.
December 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
So nice that you have your father with you now.
December 17th, 2023  
