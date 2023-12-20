Sign up
Photo 4343
Alix is at home.
Alix came from London to spend the Christmas holidays with us 🥰
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
home
,
cat
,
switzerland
,
alix
,
zébulon
,
saintsulpice
Dawn
ace
How lovely for you all
December 21st, 2023
