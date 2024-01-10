Sign up
Photo 4364
Bern by night.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13964
photos
159
followers
167
following
1195% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th January 2024 5:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
bern
,
switzerland
Corinne C
ace
La nuit est magique et les photos de nuits sont si séduisantes !
January 13th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Such a mixture of buildings.....is that a hotel ?
January 13th, 2024
