Watercolors. by cocobella
Watercolors.

I’ve taken watercolors classes lately and tried to copy some tuto I saw on Instagram.
Not perfect but I’ve to practice.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Corinne C ace
Wow, c'est superbe. Tu es talentueuse.
January 16th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
So pretty!!
January 16th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Good for you. I do like this a lot. I like the colors and the shapes.
January 16th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Not perfect? Not sure where!
January 16th, 2024  
