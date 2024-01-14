Sign up
Previous
Photo 4368
Watercolors.
I’ve taken watercolors classes lately and tried to copy some tuto I saw on Instagram.
Not perfect but I’ve to practice.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
4
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
13978
photos
159
followers
167
following
1196% complete
4361
4362
4363
4364
4365
4366
4367
4368
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th January 2024 8:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
watercolor
,
switzerland
,
saintsulpice
Corinne C
ace
Wow, c'est superbe. Tu es talentueuse.
January 16th, 2024
Simply Amanda
So pretty!!
January 16th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Good for you. I do like this a lot. I like the colors and the shapes.
January 16th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Not perfect? Not sure where!
January 16th, 2024
