Previous
Photo 4562
New cups for my coffee.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14995
photos
155
followers
162
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th July 2024 1:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
coffee
,
france
,
cup
,
capdagde
Renee Salamon
ace
Very unusual
July 16th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Cool cups, but I can easily imagine myself burning myself with a hot cup.
July 16th, 2024
