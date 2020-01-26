Sign up
Photo 923
Vertigo.
I've been to a "museum" called Illusoria-land, painting, things to experiment...fun !
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Tags
switzerland
,
theme-composition
,
hettiswil
,
illusoria
