Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 942
Plane.
At the tinguely museum in Basel there is a plane stuck upside down to the ceiling.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
7489
photos
213
followers
174
following
258% complete
View this month »
935
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
Latest from all albums
2963
1461
2964
942
1348
760
1462
1463
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Autres trucs...third album
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
20th February 2020 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
art
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
tinguely
,
tinguelymuseum
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close