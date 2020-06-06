Sign up
Photo 1005
Léa celebrating...
She just finished her thesis , so we’ve decided to celebrate with a cup of Champagne ! Santé !
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
7931
photos
213
followers
184
following
275% complete
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Autres trucs...third album
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
1st June 2020 7:59pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
switzerland
,
basel
,
léa
