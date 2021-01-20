Previous
Broken branch by cocobella
Photo 1149

Broken branch

I took the photo 2 seconds after hearing a big “crac”, a big beach just broke but you can see the clod of snow.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2021
