Previous
Next
Photo 1199
Fun in the lake.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9437
photos
219
followers
203
following
328% complete
View this month »
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
Latest from all albums
3434
1932
1933
1669
3435
1934
1199
3436
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Autres trucs...third album
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
13th June 2021 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
lacleman
,
corinne-ga
,
saintsulpice
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Don't want to get your shoes wet? LOL!
June 15th, 2021
bruni
ace
Oh and I thought you were holding dumbbells for exercising.
June 15th, 2021
