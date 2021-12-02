Previous
Spotted ! by cocobella
Photo 1277

Spotted !

Zébulon is a very quiet cat , he likes to hide in very unusual places , this is his latest secret spot !
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
349% complete

Corinne C ace
Zebulon tu as un nom formidable et moi aussi je chercherai a me rapprocher de mes friandises :-)
December 2nd, 2021  
Corinne ace
@corinnec oui tu as aussi remarqué , je ne sais pas depuis combien de temps il était caché dans le placard mais il m’a fichu la frousse quand j’ai voulu attraper mes bottines !
December 2nd, 2021  
Mags ace
LOL! Too cute!
December 2nd, 2021  
