Avocado and apple panacota. by cocobella
Avocado and apple panacota.

We’ve been to an excellent restaurant : Anne-Sophie Pic, Beau Rivage in Lausanne to celebrate the 20th birthday of Alix.
Everything was perfect : presentation, flavor, originality….
