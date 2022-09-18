Previous
Lightings, rainbow or stars ? by cocobella
Photo 1485

Shopping with Alix is fun, she tried those jeans , but refused me to offer her : “too expensive” she said she doesn’t need it but wanted to try them on because they were fun !
My fav was the one with the rainbow 🌈!
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
