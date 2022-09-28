Sign up
Photo 1494
We are too closed to the mountains…
…. Just my opinion , but few minutes before landing in Geneva we turn around it going down and down and I really didn’t like seeing this mountain/ hill so close !
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Autres trucs...3rd album
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
19th September 2022 8:09pm
Tags
mountain
,
flight
,
plane
,
switzerland
,
geneva
