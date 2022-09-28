Previous
Next
We are too closed to the mountains… by cocobella
Photo 1494

We are too closed to the mountains…

…. Just my opinion , but few minutes before landing in Geneva we turn around it going down and down and I really didn’t like seeing this mountain/ hill so close !
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
409% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise