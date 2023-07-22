Sign up
Photo 1622
Arriving at the oysters parcs.
On July 14th We’ve rented a boat to go to the oysters parcs on Étang de Thau to celebrate the birthday of my husband and of a friend who’s celebrating his birthday too.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13218
photos
174
followers
177
following
445% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Autres trucs...3rd album
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
14th July 2023 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
oyster
,
sete
,
etangdethau
Corinne C
ace
Superbe perspective
August 2nd, 2023
