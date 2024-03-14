After 4months of work “Liselotte et Hedwig papotent” is finished.
1264 paper watch circles.
677 paper stars.
788 plastic gems.
The two ladies in the middle have been cut by myself in a very old newspaper called “La mode de Paris” from the 1870.
This is from my last série “Mémoires oubliées” (lost memories) inspired by the necessity for myself to focus on my own history after my mother passed away last summer. I wanted to do a tribute to all the women of my family , each collage has the name of one or two of them.
Hedwig was my mother in law, Liselote was her sister, they were very close and these two women made me think of thème and their complicity.
