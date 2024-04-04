Previous
Courtyard of medical university of Montpellier. by cocobella
Photo 1765

Courtyard of medical university of Montpellier.

If you want to know more : https://theculturetrip.com/europe/france/articles/roaming-the-halls-of-one-of-the-worlds-oldest-medical-schools
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise