Sea turtle. by cocobella
Sea turtle.

During our last holidays we’ve been in Kelonia in Saint Leu, La Réunion Island. It is a shelter that takes cares of injured or sick sea turtles and try to educate and sensibilise people to have cleaner oceans in order to protect the sea life.
Amanda Thepanda
What a beautiful shell
January 15th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@corymbia some turtles were so injured it broke my heart, this one was in the aquarium for months and now ready to be free in the ocean !
January 15th, 2020  
