Cupcakes with pearls.

Alix turned 18 last Wednesday and she invited 6 friends for a lunch at home.

Her sister Léa and I have been decorated the garden and the dining room with ballons, serpentines, glitters, flowers and so on .... all in pink tones her favorite color.

They‘ve drunk Bellini ( Prosecco +peach juice) have eaten different things I’ve done and for the dessert I’ve planted 18 birthday candles on half a watermelon .... she was surprised but happy.

Then I made her a surprise : I’ve asked a professional and talented baker to make beautiful pink cupcakes (fav pastry of Alix).

She was in heaven ! And she has taken time to detail all of them before choosing and eating one.

The cake was vanilla and the buttercream was strawberry and vanilla.

They were as good as they looked !

