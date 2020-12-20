Previous
Proud sisters. by cocobella
Photo 927

Proud sisters.

Sunday activity : building and decorating a gingerbread house, Léa and Alix had fun spending time together and I was happy just to watch them laughing.
I’m also very grateful that they didn’t chose to be architect or decorator ....😂
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Absolutely love this!! so happy to see your kids enjoying to be together.
December 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
So nice - like sugar and spice!
December 21st, 2020  
