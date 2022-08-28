Sign up
Photo 1228
Fourth.
Went to a restaurant call « eat me » with Léa and a friend, small portions, we shared the five dishes.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
restaurant
switzerland
lausanne
eatme
Kathy
Colorful but not as tempting to me as the sandwich.
August 29th, 2022
Mags
Looks like avocado and have no clue what the rest is.
August 29th, 2022
