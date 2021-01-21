Sign up
181 / 365
Golden snow.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
5
6
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8952
photos
221
followers
202
following
Photo Details
8
8
5
5
6
6
Album
Fifth album ? really ?
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
19th January 2021 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Tags
snow
,
sunset
,
switzerland
,
basel
Kathy
ace
This one is my favorite with the golden sunlight on the snow and the sun rays visible.
January 20th, 2021
Nada
ace
Love the sun rays & how they line up with the long shadow. The entire series is lovely
January 20th, 2021
bruni
ace
Instant favorite.
January 21st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Awesome shot!
January 21st, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Beautiful fav
January 21st, 2021
