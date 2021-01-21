Previous
Golden snow. by cocobella
Golden snow.

21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
This one is my favorite with the golden sunlight on the snow and the sun rays visible.
January 20th, 2021  
Nada ace
Love the sun rays & how they line up with the long shadow. The entire series is lovely
January 20th, 2021  
bruni ace
Instant favorite.
January 21st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Awesome shot!
January 21st, 2021  
Kerri Michaels ace
Beautiful fav
January 21st, 2021  
