Can you spot the snake ? by cocobella
Photo 386

Can you spot the snake ?

After walking on the beach I wanted to refresh in the shades of a cliff but just noticed a snake at one meter above my head 😱!
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Corinne

@cocobella
Mags ace
Ack!
May 1st, 2022  
Kathy ace
Yikes!
May 1st, 2022  
