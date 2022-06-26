Sign up
Photo 415
Tiny cars.
Cutouts for my collages.
You can realized how small it is, I use a very small and thin pair of scissors or a scalpel.
If you want to see my work go to the tag “découpartge “ below.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
2
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11471
photos
202
followers
198
following
113% complete
View this month »
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
5th album ? really ?
iPhone XS Max
15th June 2022 10:56pm
paper
art
collage
cutout
lausanne
découpartge
saintsulpice
swit
bkb in the city
I will check it out
June 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Cool! It's a pile up in a parking lot. =)
June 26th, 2022
