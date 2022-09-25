Sign up
Photo 453
Menu.
Waffle Gin. Not crazy.
Cheddar soufflé. Very good.
Duck +waffle+ egg. The egg was not necessary, the duck a bit too cooked and all together a bit dry.
Roasted swerve potatoes. Very good.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
11902
photos
192
followers
188
following
124% complete
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
249
453
2400
3902
1492
1242
2006
2401
Views
3
Album
5th album ? really ?
Tags
london
,
england
,
uk
,
duckandwaffle
