Traveling restaurant. by cocobella
Traveling restaurant.

You can find those in every village , they are selling accras and bokit , we loved them https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20220111-bokit-the-fried-food-that-defines-an-island

https://www.garlicandzest.com/accras-de-morue/
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Corinne

