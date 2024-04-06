Previous
Petit chalet by the sea.
Petit chalet by the sea.

In the south of France for a week to visit my father.
We’ve been to Gruissan to see the “chalets” on the beach…famous because of a French movie “37,2 le matin” , the film was called Betty Blue in English.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betty_Blue#:~:text=Betty%20Blue%20(French%3A%2037%C2%B0,Dalle%20and%20Jean%2DHugues%20Anglade.
Corinne

January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
