Previous
Next
Hearts on the wall. by cocobella
Photo 1632

Hearts on the wall.

Taken in Colmar, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV and already pinned! This is simply elegant!
August 18th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam thanks a lot Maggie !
August 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise