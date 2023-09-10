Previous
The heart pizza. by cocobella
Photo 2750

The heart pizza.

Taken in Milano, Italy.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
753% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
So different hope it tasted as good as it looks
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise