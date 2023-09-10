Sign up
Previous
Photo 2750
The heart pizza.
Taken in Milano, Italy.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th July 2022 4:58pm
Tags
heart
,
italy
,
milano
,
milan
,
theme-heart-coco
,
ediblehearts
Dawn
ace
So different hope it tasted as good as it looks
September 9th, 2023
