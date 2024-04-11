Sign up
Previous
Photo 2964
White and blue heart balloons.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14536
photos
156
followers
163
following
812% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
11th February 2023 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balloon
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
theme-heart-coco
