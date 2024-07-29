Previous
Cheese and macaroon hearts. by cocobella
Photo 3073

Cheese and macaroon hearts.

Taken in Torino, Italy.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
So cute! I've never seen a heart-shaped macaron before!
July 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Le fromage, sans hésiter !
July 29th, 2024  
