Photo 3084
I spotted it !
Taken in London, England.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Photo Details
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2024 3:19pm
Tags
london
,
heart
,
england
,
uk
,
theme-heart-coco
Jessica Eby
ace
Good spotting! I see two in this picture.
August 10th, 2024
