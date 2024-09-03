Sign up
Previous
Photo 3109
Heart for kids
Taken in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
15172
photos
149
followers
157
following
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
9th May 2022 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
saintsulpice
Dorothy
ace
Nice
September 2nd, 2024
