54 / 365
Pig.
Some graffiti on Leake street under Waterloo station.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
10772
photos
208
followers
200
following
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
334
138
1118
1860
1362
54
3704
2202
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
The 7th.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th February 2022 3:45pm
Tags
graffiti
,
london
,
uk
,
waterloo
,
leakestreet
