Our mini queen.

Léa booked a Japanese restaurant in Milan to celebrate her birthday: IYO, everything was delicious !
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Mags ace
Lovely!
March 18th, 2022  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam thank you Maggie
March 18th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Un beau portrait de ta fille. Elle est tres jolie !
March 18th, 2022  
Corinne ace
@corinnec merci pour elle :) c’est notre miss sourire, elle est toujours de bonne humeur
March 18th, 2022  
