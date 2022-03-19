Sign up
Our mini queen.
Léa booked a Japanese restaurant in Milan to celebrate her birthday: IYO, everything was delicious !
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Mags
ace
Lovely!
March 18th, 2022
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you Maggie
March 18th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Un beau portrait de ta fille. Elle est tres jolie !
March 18th, 2022
Corinne
ace
@corinnec
merci pour elle :) c’est notre miss sourire, elle est toujours de bonne humeur
March 18th, 2022
