In the shades. by cocobella
In the shades.

We’ve been to Narbonne to see friends , took them at their hotel, I’ve photographed some rooms because the decoration was crazy. Then visited the town, have been to a famous restaurant and drove back to Agde.
Then didn’t feel well,in fact I wasn’t well since two days… had a Covid test and realized I had Covid … it’s the second time ( despite my three injections) last time was in January in Zanzibar… I only contract Covid on holidays!
This photos have been taken six days ago so my quarantine is touching to its end very soon.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Corinne C ace
Une façade admirable. Désolée d’apprendre ta re-infection. Malheureusement les nouveaux variants échappent plus facilement au vaccin…
July 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great view!
July 20th, 2022  
Corinne ace
@corinnec et j’ai de la chance , pas de complication, juste les symptômes d’un gros rhume …
July 20th, 2022  
